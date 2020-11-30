Advertisement

Texas boy who lost parents to COVID-19 turns 5 with massive parade

By WOAI Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:51 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) - A Texas community showed up in full force for a nearly hour-long parade to support a 5-year-old boy who lost both his parents to COVID-19.

Raiden Gonzalez turned 5 on Saturday, just months after his parents, Adan and Mariah Gonzalez, died from COVID-19. The massive car parade, which included appearances by Santa Claus, superheroes and dinosaurs, lasted nearly an hour.

“Words can’t explain what I’m feeling right now,” said Raiden’s grandmother, Rozie Salinas. “There’s other people that are coming, you know, from other cities.”

It was Raiden’s first birthday celebration without his parents by his side.

“He says he wishes he had them back, you know, as being adults because right now, he understands that they’re angels now and they’re protecting us and watching over us,” Salinas said.

But Salinas says, as Raiden’s parents watch from above, she’s overwhelmed by the swell of support shown by the community.

“He’s received so, so much, and it’s amazing how, you know, it’s like I tell him, ‘All these people are doing this for you,’” she said.

Little Raiden added that he is grateful for everyone who came by Saturday, too.

Copyright 2020 WOAI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trista Lumb’s parents are both hospitalized with COVID-19 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Nixa family fights COVID-19; daughter explains how both her parents ended up in a Springfield hospital
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,200 new cases; Arkansas adds 1,200+ cases
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Springfield man dies in crash near Chadwick, Mo.
Missouri launches new COVID-19 vaccine website, explaining planned phases of vaccine availability

Latest News

In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots
In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the Petroleum...
Members of oil cartel to meet as coronavirus rattles demand
An illicit website selling unapproved treatments and preventions for the coronavirus is...
Beware of COVID-19 scams as vaccine approaches FDA approval
The funeral of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, one of the masterminds of Iran's nuclear program, was held...
Iran says Israel remotely killed military nuclear scientist
The Senate side of the U.S. Capitol is seen on the morning of Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3,...
Congress returns with virus aid, federal funding unresolved