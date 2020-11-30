Trial for Webster Co. man accused of stuffing wife’s body in freezer set for next fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The man accused of stuffing his wife’s body in a freezer in Webster County will go to trial November 29, 2021.

It’s been about a year since Larry Dinwiddie was charged with killing his wife and hiding her body for years before he was caught.

He is jailed on charges of second-degree murder, abandoning a corpse and armed criminal action. Dinwiddie is being held in the Webster County Jail on $1 million bond. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Investigators say they found the body of Dinwiddie’s wife Cynthia locked in a freezer in an abandoned storage unit November 25, 2019 near Marshfield. The freezer was locked and running. Detectives say her body was in there since 2015.

Deputies arrested Dinwiddie November 26, 2019 after a sting operation. Officers say they tricked Dinwiddie to return to the storage unit by asking him to fix the freezer that was not working. When Dinwiddie showed up with friends, officers then arrested him at the storage facility.

Detectives say this was a case of domestic abuse. Investigators say Dinwiddie admitted to killing Cynthia with a hammer after an argument inside the home.

In the interview, detectives say Dinwiddie did not know what to do with the body, so he put her in the freezer. Dinwiddie said he and his wife were the only two inside the home.

When asked why he kept her in there for so long, officers say he told them because he did not know what to do with her body.

Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole says there was never a missing persons case filed for Cynthia Dinwiddie.

