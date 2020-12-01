Advertisement

Authorities end search in river for missing Columbia, Mo. woman; husband charged

This undated photo provided by Boone County Sheriff's Department in Columbia, Mo., shows...
This undated photo provided by Boone County Sheriff's Department in Columbia, Mo., shows Joseph Elledge. The University of Missouri student was charged Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, with abuse or neglect of a child as authorities continue searching for his wife, Menqi Ji Elledge, a graduate of the school who is from China. Menqi Ji Elledge was last seen on Oct. 9. The parents of Menqi Ji Elledge and her jailed U.S. husband both want guardianship of the couple's 1-year-old daughter. An attorney for the parents of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji Elledge said a written statement that it is in the &amp;quot;best interest&amp;quot; of the child that they obtain custody, instead of their son-in-law's mother, Jean Elledge. A hearing is set for Monday Nov. 4, 2019. (Boone County Sheriff's Department via AP) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in central Missouri are finished searching a section of river for the remains of a Chinese woman who’s been missing for more than a year.

Columbia police say they found no evidence related to Mengqi Ji during a search of part of the Lamine River outside Boonville. Ji was reported missing in October 2019. Her husband, Joseph Elledge, was charged in February with first-degree murder in her death. He’s also charged with abusing the couple’s young child. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Police spent months searching an area of the river after cellphone records indicated Elledge had been there around the time his wife disappeared.

