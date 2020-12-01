COVID-19 TESTING: Where to find free testing sites this week in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri will host community testing events throughout the state the through mid-December.

Missourians can register for these events currently scheduled at health.mo.gov/communitytest and also continue to check back for future opportunities to be tested at an event nearby.

Missouri residency is the only requirement; individuals do not have to live in the county in which they are tested, and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms. Any Missouri residents who wish to be tested with a self-administered nasal swab to determine if they have an active COVID-19 infection can do so at the specified sites in each region at no cost to the individual.

Registration is now open for upcoming community testing events scheduled between Nov. 30-Dec. 12 in the following counties: Adair, Buchanan, Clark, Clay, Cole, Cooper, Crawford, Gentry, Greene, Henry, Howell, Jasper, Jefferson, Perry, Pike, Platte, Saline, St. Charles, Warren and Webster.

The community-based testing is operated by the Department of Health and Senior Services and Missouri National Guard in coordination with the hosting local public health agencies.

CARES Act funding is used for community testing. Some counties have also elected to provide these events using CARES Act funding received by their county.

To register for community testing events in Missouri, visit health.mo.gov/communitytest. Those without access to online registration can call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline for registration assistance at 877-435-8411. Translation services are available.

Surge Testing

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will continue offering free COVID-19 surge testing on Nov. 30. Moving forward, these testing opportunities will occur each week in Columbia (Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.), Branson (Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.), St. Louis (Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.), Cape Girardeau (Thursdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.) and Lee’s Summit (Thursdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.).

Surge testing is not available on Nov. 26-27.

Testing at these locations is available to individuals 5 years and older – including those experiencing symptoms; those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 coronavirus; and anyone who is worried about possibly having the virus. Individuals seeking testing do not need to be a resident of the community where these testing sites are located. Individuals under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian present to consent to testing.

Testing is expected to continue at the five locations for the remainder of this year. Individuals are encouraged to pre-register online at DoINeedaCovid19Test.com.

More information regarding COVID-19 in Missouri can be found at health.mo.gov/coronavirus.

