Early morning eletrical fire leaves Springfield family displaced for the holidays

Earlier in the morning the family said they had some electrical issues in the house.
Home for Christmas might not be an option for one Springfield family after an early morning...
Home for Christmas might not be an option for one Springfield family after an early morning fire in their home.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fire damaged a house near Springfield Tuesday morning.

The Battlefield Fire Protection District responded to the call. Firefighters quickly put out the fire, but not before it damaged the garage and the kitchen.

Firefighters managed to get the family’s Christmas presents out of the home safely.

“Thankfully the family is out,” said Battalion Chief James Ludden. “We’re going to be working to make sure they have accommodations for the holidays.”

Ludden says that Monday night the family had some sort of electrical issue and had to isolate one of the home’s breakers. Around 2:00 a.m. the family noticed a smell but after investigating where it was coming from they didn’t see anything. Around 4:00 a.m. they saw smoke coming from the garage of the home.

