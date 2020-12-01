Evangel University’s longtime director of public relations retiring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Student, alum, employee, champion. These words and more describe Paul K. Logsdon’s connection to Evangel University. Another word will be added to the list at the end of this calendar year – retiree.

Logsdon, Evangel University’s longtime director of public relations, will retire after 33 years of service.

“I felt like this was the right time to retire,” said Logsdon, who has been spokesman for Evangel for more than half of its existence. “With Dr. Taylor’s recent retirement and a presidential transition, it felt natural.”

Logsdon began his service as director of public relations on January 4, 1988 under the leadership of then president Dr. Robert H. Spence. This was following ten years as a pioneer in the emerging world of Christian contemporary music as a talent agent and radio station manager.

Decades of service lead to university enhancements

A highlight of Logsdon’s career at Evangel include his involvement on the team that raised more than $60 million for a campus transformation that included nine major construction projects as permanent brick buildings replaced the university’s barrack-style façade.

Throughout his time at Evangel, Logsdon expanded the university’s marketing and communication efforts from a one-man show to a team of dedicated professionals, coordinated the publication of the university’s alumni magazine, and facilitated advertising efforts to bolster student recruitment and retention.

He also served as an adjunct professor in the Business Department, and ushered the university into the digital age with the incorporation of social media and a robust web presence.

In perhaps his most important role, Logsdon served as an advisor to two presidents and three University Advancement vice presidents, offering professional communications guidance and building relationships with local and regional media partners to advance the work of the university.

“For over three decades Paul has masterfully communicated events and highlights of Evangel University,” said Dr. Michael Kolstad, vice president for university advancement. “As the official spokesperson for the university, he thoughtfully interacted with media throughout our region and, at times, the country. Paul is a good friend to me and many others, and he will truly be missed.”

A student finds his calling

Logsdon’s connection to Evangel began long before his professional service. He is an alum, having graduated in 1977 with a degree in communication.

As a student, Logsdon worked for KECC, Evangel’s student-run radio station, serving as station manager his junior and senior year. He also worked off campus as an announcer for radio station KTXR, and began to develop his event promotion skills as the coordinator of the university’s Artist Series his senior year.

Pride in community involvement

In addition to his service to Evangel, Logsdon takes pride in his years of service to the Springfield community. He is a longtime member of the Southwest Missouri Public Relations Society of America, serving in years past as president, vice-president, and secretary.

He is a Leadership Springfield alum, graduating with Class XI, and an adult sponsor and team advisor for Leadership Academy.

He has been a member of many local boards and associations and represents Evangel University as official spokesperson to the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce and other community groups.

Professional accomplishments highlight integrity

Logsdon’s list of professional accomplishments is lengthy, and includes receiving the 2020 Kenworthy Award for Outstanding Leadership and Service from Leadership Springfield, being a 2017 Communication Department Wall of Fame honoree, a Springfield News Leader Ozark Influential honoree, and a “95 to Watch in ’95” honoree by Springfield Magazine.

He is also actively involved with the couples fellowship class at Central Assembly in Springfield.

Personal pride

Logsdon is married to Kay (Compton) Logsdon, a 1977 graduate of Evangel, and together they have two children, Dana and Derek, both Evangel graduates, and four grandchildren.

He holds a B.S. in Communication from Evangel and a M.A. in Integrated Marketing Communication from Drury University.

“Springfield is my home. Evangel is my family.” said Logsdon. “When you love what you do and where you do it, you can’t help but share that passion with others. I think of that kid growing up in New Jersey and how he had no idea how full his life would turn out to be. What a journey it’s been!”

A final reflection

“Evangel is such a special place.” Logsdon said. “Our love for one another and for this school manifest in the desire to see the next generation of students experience the Evangel community firsthand. I would encourage young people to go out from here and pursue success. Make an incredible impact on the world, and most importantly, find a place to serve.”

Retirement celebration

A come and go retirement reception will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room of Riggs Administration Building on Evangel’s campus. Light refreshments will be served.

Media are invited to attend this event. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

About Evangel University

Evangel University, with the Assemblies of God Theological Seminary (AGTS), is a comprehensive Christian university committed to excellence in educating and equipping students to serve the church and society globally. Evangel and AGTS serve more than 2,200 students from all 50 states and numerous foreign countries, offering 70 undergraduate majors and 19 master’s and doctoral degrees.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.