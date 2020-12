Greene County Commission approves 80 CARES Act grants

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Greene County Commission approved funding for 80 CARES Act Relief Fund applications with allocations of $544,527.32.

To date, the Commission has approved $27,962,232.17, which represents 79 percent of the funds made available to Greene County for local distribution. Information related to the CARES Act funds is being made available on the “CARES Act Relief Fund” tab of greenecountymo.gov. This portion of the website also includes a transparency dashboard that shows the total dollar allotments by category and how much has been approved in those areas.

Below are the funding allocations by category approved by the commission:

Small business

Rocks Hiphop Fashion & Jewelry-$1,012.32 for business interruption

Neighbor’s Mill, LLC -$30,000 for business interruption

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant LLC-$10,000 for business interruption

At Home Care-$15,000 for business interruption

BMJ Realty LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Springfield Skateland-$5,000 for business interruption

Executive Security Specialists-$15,000 for business interruption

Hulston, Jones, Marsh, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

The Polish Pottery Shoppe -$5,000 for business interruption

Wheeler Services, LLC -$5,000 for business interruption

Phillips Engraving-$5,000 for business interruption

Ozarks Fundraising -$5,000 for business interruption

Ketan Enterprises, LLC (DBA Red Roof Inn)-$5,000 for business interruption

Steph K Equestrian, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

KaSandra Marie Pickleball -$5,000 for business interruption

Springfield South Jazzercise-$5,000 for business interruption

417 Print Shop, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Sauria’s Efficient Movers, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Designs by Mindy-$5,000 for business interruption

Twenty-Three Plus One, LLC (DBA The Press Coffee & Juice Bar)-$5,000 for business interruption

One on One, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

We Do Floors, Paint and More-$5,000 for business interruption

Home Builders Association-$3,800 for business interruption

Dandor Corporation (DBA First Impressions Printing)-$5,000 for business interruption

Mike Walkers Plumbing, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Jennifer Parnell-$5,000 for business interruption

Max Orient 2009, Inc.-$5,000 for business interruption

Kristen Gossett - Extra Care Hair Company-$5,000 for business interruption

Tea Bar & Bites Bakery Cafe, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Refrigeration Associates -$5,000 for business interruption

Nonnas Italian Cafe, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Bellacinos Pizza & Grinders-$15,000 for business interruption

The Habit Coffee Company-$5,000 for business interruption

Brown-Berger Enterprise, LLC (DBA as Relaxed Roots Massage)-$5,000 for business interruption

Clark Family Medicine, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Avyukth, LLC (DBA Sleep Inn)-$5,000 for business interruption

The Studio-$5,000 for business interruption

People Centric Consulting Group, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Beautiful Fight Woodworking-$5,000 for business interruption

Alternative Heating Solutions (DBA All Sweep Chimney)-$5,000 for business interruption

Creditors Financial-$5,000 for business interruption

Tortilleria Perches-$10,000 for business interruption

Custom Powder System LLC-$25,000 for business interruption

Penny’s Cleaning-$5,000 for business interruption

We’re the Painters-$5,000 for business interruption

Catlett & Forrester, LLC (DBA Hudson Hawk Barber Shops)-$25,000 for business interruption

Quick Cash-$5,000 for business interruption

Republic Towing, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

TurnKey Property Enterprises, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

The Room Factory-$5,000 for business interruption

Daniel, Powell & Brewer, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Creative Sound Music-$5,000 for business interruption

Xing Wang (DBA Mikado Supreme Buffet)-$10,000 for business interruption

Psych Associates, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

HotWheelz, LLC-$4,715 for business interruption

Ink Blots Screenprinting-$5,000 for business interruption

Blend for That, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Rumours Hair Salon-$5,000 for business interruption

Theramotion, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Boomchicka Entertainment, LLC (DBA Double Barrel Weddings & Events)-$5,000 for business interruption

Drywall Doctor, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Honour Brite, LLC (DBA Eustasis Psychiatric and Addiction Health)-$15,000 for business interruption

417 Rheumatology-$5,000 for business interruption

Impact Recruiting Partners -$5,000 for business interruption

South Pier-$5,000 for business interruption

L.D. Castleman DDS, PC-$5,000 for business interruption

Salyers Transcription-$5,000 for business interruption

CPR - Collette Parker Restoration Property Rental-$5,000 for business interruption

Missouri Book Brokers (DBA Textbucks)-$5,000 for business interruption

Classic Rock Coffee Downtown-$5,000 for business interruption

Nicholas R Hein, DDS, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

AR Workshop-$5,000 for business interruption

Joes Route 66 Diner, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Connections Design, LLC (DBA ECRI)-$5,000 for business interruption

Paragon Architecture LLC-$10,000 for business interruption

City Music of Springfield, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Patterson’s Hospitality Agents, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

ES Restaurant, LLC (DBA Jimm’s Steakhouse)-$25,000 for business interruption

Springfield Blue Print, Inc.-$10,000 for business interruption

M AND S Lawn and Home Repair-$5,000 for business interruption

Total: $544,527.32

