Advertisement

It’s Giving Tuesday: How will you give back?

#GivingTuesday
The day, founded in 2012, encourages people to do good around the world by giving their time,...
The day, founded in 2012, encourages people to do good around the world by giving their time, talents and treasure.(Source: GivingTuesday.org/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tuesday is a good day to do good amid tough times if you’re able to help.

It’s Giving Tuesday.

The day, founded in 2012, encourages people to do good around the world by giving their time, talents and treasure.

If you’re able, consider donating money to a cause important to you or start a Facebook fundraiser for a nonprofit group.

To volunteer, you can connect with nonprofit groups in your community or use VolunteerMatch or Points of Light to find virtual and in-person opportunities near you.

And you can help transform your community by lending your voice to advocate for the causes you care about.

Find more information on the Giving Tuesday website.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minor impacts possible Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer today...rain and snow Wednesday night
Troopers responded to the crash at Farm Road 60, near State Highway WW around 4 p.m. Monday.
Troopers identify teenager killed in crash near Ebenezer, Mo.
Trista Lumb’s parents are both hospitalized with COVID-19 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Nixa family fights COVID-19; daughter explains how both her parents ended up in a Springfield hospital
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,800+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,100+ cases
Deputies say the 41- year old and the minor met on a chat app called Discord.
Laclede County Deputies arrest Springfield man for having sexual relations with a minor

Latest News

Greene County Commission
Greene County Commission approves 80 CARES Act grants
In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, EMT Giselle Dorgalli, second from right, looks at a monitor...
‘Very dark couple of weeks’: Morgues and hospitals overflow
Vice President of Price Cutter Supermarkets Rob Marsh, left, and Price Cutter’s Royce Jackson...
Price Cutter Charity Championship presents checks to several Springfield area charities
The trees have been all but wiped out in some areas, including the eastern edge of Yellowstone...
Mountain pine tree that feeds grizzlies is threatened
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Trump files lawsuit challenging Wisconsin election results