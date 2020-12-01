Missouri Job Center sees increased need for IT, health care workers amid announcing virtual job fairs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tuesday begins a series of virtual job fairs hosted by the state throughout the month of December.

“We have employers calling us everyday saying help us, we need more employees,” said Katherine Trombetta with the Missouri Job Center.

With many jobs and schools going virtual this year, Trombetta said there’s been an unusual spike in the need for one job in particular.

”There’s a great demand for IT jobs and help desk roles and those types of things to support those remote workers,” she said.

Tuesday’s virtual hiring event will go on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and focuses on IT jobs.

Have you been looking for an IT career but don't know where to start? Register for the upcoming Dec. 1 IT-focused... Posted by Missouri Job Center - Ozark Region on Monday, November 30, 2020

But, that’s not the only career field the state identified as short staffed.

”Missouri Health Association is also partnering with the state, the office of work force development, to put on a healthcare virtual hiring event,”Trombetta said.

She said that hiring event will focus on hiring more nurses throughout the state.

”Nurses are always in demand, whether it’s a pandemic or not, but it’s especially critical right now,” Trombetta said. “But also phlebotomist, pharmacy techs and medical assistants, those are in great demand as well.”

If you’re planning to attend one of the events, she said it’s important to emphasize some pandemic-related abilities on your next resume or cover letter.

”I think definitely being self directed, but also being able to go with the flow, and show this adaptability if you will in an ever-changing work climate,” Trombetta said.

She said manufacturing and transportation jobs are always hiring here in Greene County.

If going virtual for the pandemic throws a wrench in your application plans, Trombetta said the job center can help.

”Please call us and make an appointment,” she said. “We can set up a Zoom or Microsoft teams interview for you and you can have your interview right here at the job center using our computer.”

Trombetta said the job center is still only open by appointment only, but said day-of appointments are usually available.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.