Missouri senators advance $1.2B virus aid package

Lawmakers, many wearing masks, sit at their desks inside the House chamber Monday, April 27,...
Lawmakers, many wearing masks, sit at their desks inside the House chamber Monday, April 27, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Members of the House returned to the Capitol Monday to begin debate on the state budget for the upcoming fiscal year, a daunting task amid declining revenue because of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are back at work after several tested positive for the coronavirus, which delayed a special session.

Senators on Tuesday gave initial approval to a $1.2 billion coronavirus aid package. They also were scheduled to start debate on a new law that would prevent lawsuits against health care workers for disregarding the safety of others during the coronavirus emergency.

The proposal also would block some lawsuits against businesses that make faulty masks and other supplies to help with the pandemic as long as they don’t make intentionally make the products defective.

