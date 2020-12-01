Price Cutter Charity Championship presents checks to several Springfield area charities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Representatives of the PGA Korn Ferry Tour’s Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper gifted more than $830,000 to 48 Ozarks children’s charities.

The gifting came despite numerous challenges tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving the tournament a positive marker in its 31st year. The total amount of $830,356 was announced during the annual Celebration of Sharing presented by The McQueary Family, held at Highland Springs Country Club.

“What an effort. Everyone who supported this year’s tournament, from businesses to individuals, should be commended along with our charities,” Tournament Executive Director Jerald Andrews said. “Almost all of our charities were impacted by the pandemic, as they had to cancel their own fundraising events and badly needed the community’s support through the tournament.”

This year’s gifting brings the total amount distributed to $17,373,063 since John Q. Hammons founded the tournament in 1990. Notably, 92.5 percent of that total – or $16,078,141 – has been gifted since the involvement of Price Cutter Supermarkets, which has been a presenting or title sponsor the past 22 years. Dr Pepper has been aboard for 17 years.

Reaching this year’s finish line was the result of more than 450 sponsors helping the tournament overcome a year full of roadblocks. The pandemic led to an Ozarks-wide shutdown for six weeks in the spring, meaning the PCCC and charities couldn’t call on sponsors. The Korn Ferry Tour also suspended play as well. After the schedule resumed in June, the PCCC anticipated being the first to host fans. However, with less than two weeks before the tournament was set to tee off, the decision was made not to allow spectators.

Fortunately, the PCCC held 24 events, including all 11 golf experiences. In fact, the PCCC’s SRC Pro-Am and Price Cutter Pro-Am were the first pro-ams featuring Korn Ferry Tour players after the tour re-launched its summer tour. Every event of the PCCC made significant impacts, including:

Golf experiences: Bryan Properties Nighttime Golf Classic, Betty & Bobby Allison Junior Golf Pro-Am, Integrity Home Care Pro-Am, Cardinals Care Pro-Am, SRC Pro-Am, Silver Dollar City Pro-Am, Betty Allison’s Women’s Pro-Am, the Price Cutter Pro-Am, Golfing for Justice Pro-Am and the Children’s Smile Center Poker Run Golf Classic.

The Harvest Moon Festival presented by SGC Foodservice

Golf Ball & Charity Auction presented by O’Reilly Hospitality/DoubleTree Hotel & CPI Technologies

Platinum Clubs & Clays Classic presented by USA Mortgage

TLC Properties Charity Sweepstakes

The Ultimate presented by Ridewell Suspensions, in memory of Dwayne Holden

Michele Kiser Women’s Golf Clinic & Fashion Show presented by Advertising Plus

Pitch, Chip & Putt Championship presented by the Missouri Golf Association

NAMI Neon Night Run

Rockin’ Roll Bike & Music Festival benefitting Music Therapy of the Ozarks

“Price Cutter and all its employee owners are proud to be involved in such an incredible event,” said Rob Marsh, Vice President for Price Cutter Supermarkets. “We have been blessed all 22 years to be able to help each one of these local children’s charities. We love how the money stays local and changes the lives of so many. We thank everyone for their hard work and participation. This is proof of where you shop truly matters.”

Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin also expressed appreciation.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the Celebration of Sharing. The Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper has been a staple on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule since the Tour’s inaugural season in 1990,” Baldwin said. “Jerald Andrews and his team have created an incredible experience for fans, volunteers and players while forming a meaningful footprint in the Springfield community.”

REACTION FROM CHARITIES & BUSINESS LEADERS

Susan Miles, Executive Director of Champion Athletes of the Ozarks: “Champion Athletes is proud to be part of the Price Cutter Charity Championship. The tournament has impacted our individuals in several ways. The funds have allowed us to expand our programs and reach more individuals. Working in the volunteer tent allows our individuals to practice social skills, work skills and daily life skills. We look forward to the tournament each year.”

Brandon Maxwell, Director of Development with Whetstone Boys Ranch: “Every year it seems the tournament staff works hard to find more and creative ways for the charities to raise additional funds. I really appreciate that. The tournament also creates greater awareness for our program and also provides opportunities to network and collaborate with other non-profits in the community working toward similar goals. This year we increased our capacity from a nine-bed to a 12-bed facility. The funds from the Price Cutter Tournament this year will go towards these remodel expenses, allowing us to serve more families and be more sustainable for the future.”

Louanne Dietrich of The Caring People: “The Caring People understands the needs of single moms. For over 20 years, we have worked towards doing life with single moms so they don’t have to do life alone. This is even more important during these times of the COVID crisis. The financial gift and relationships we have built through our partnership with PCCC have been extremely helpful to us in continuing this ministry and moving it forward.”

Greg Horton, Co-Owner & CEO of Home Care & Hospice: “Generosity is the hallmark of a strong and vibrant community. The PCCC is a unique example of how our business and philanthropic community comes together each year to share generously with the amazing children’s charities here in the Ozarks. Integrity Home Care and Hospice is grateful to have been able to participate in this hallmark expression of community generosity and caring over the past decade. So much more good can be done when we all work together to positively impact the lives of disadvantaged children in our community. The PCCC is one of our best examples of how we get it done...and have fun doing it!”

MILESTONES

The PCCC remains one of only four original members of the tour, then known as the Ben Hogan Tour. Highland Springs Country Club has hosted the tournament every year. This year also marked the second year of a 10-year contract between Korn Ferry and the PGA Tour. Additionally, Sharon Alexander and Gary Hopkins were first-time co-leaders of the PCCC’s Volunteer Army.

JUDY WEEKLEY VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR AWARD

The Judy Weekley Volunteer of the Year of the Year went to Marcia Mahnken. Mahnken worked on-course services during tournament week. Before then, she packaged a majority of the pro-am packets, entered all volunteer information in the database, helped with mailings related to the PCCC, helped mentor interns and chaired the Harvest Moon Festival Committee.

“Marcia has gone above and beyond in her volunteer service,” said Sharon Alexander, Co-Chair of the Volunteer Army. “Her dedicated service has had a significant impact on the success of the PCCC, and she truly embodies the spirit of volunteerism.”

