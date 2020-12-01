Republic School District returning to seated classes beginning Thursday

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic School District announced students will return to seated classes Thursday after two weeks of virtual learning.

The district moved to Phase 3, virtual learning, of its plan on November 20. The district then reported several cases of COVID-19 among teachers, staff and students. In a statement to KY3 News, the district noted a drop in cases of the virus.

“Reviewing the information available to us at this time, the number of employees and students currently in quarantine or isolation has dropped back down to a manageable level for us to be able to return to phase 1/seated school on Thursday, December 3. Although we look forward to the day when these numbers are at zero, they are currently at the level we saw back in early September when we were able to successfully be in phase 1. We are absolutely aware of the fluidity of this situation and continue to monitor these numbers very carefully. As we stated at the beginning of the year, please ensure you have back-up childcare plans in place just in case we would need to move to a different phase again on short notice.”

The district reminds its asking all students in the K-12 schools to wear a mask to school. Per the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, the use of shields must be minimized and a double-layered gator (folded) must be used. These new rules have been put in place in order for the district to participate in modified quarantine procedures implemented by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. Click HERE for more on the schools procedures.

