Troopers identify teenager killed in crash near Ebenezer, Mo.
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEAR EBENEZER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Ebenezer.
Troopers responded to the crash at Farm Road 60, near State Highway WW around 4 p.m. Monday.
Troopers say the driver, Aleiyah Smith drove off the road, hitting a telephone pole. Investigators say she died at the scene. A passenger inside the car suffered serious injuries.
