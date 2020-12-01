Troopers identify teenager killed in crash near Ebenezer, Mo.

NEAR EBENEZER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Ebenezer.

Troopers responded to the crash at Farm Road 60, near State Highway WW around 4 p.m. Monday.

Troopers say the driver, Aleiyah Smith drove off the road, hitting a telephone pole. Investigators say she died at the scene. A passenger inside the car suffered serious injuries.

