Advertisement

40-foot ‘leg lamp’ honors iconic Christmas movie

An inflatable statue similar to a lamp made famous by the classic film “A Christmas Story” is...
An inflatable statue similar to a lamp made famous by the classic film “A Christmas Story” is being displayed in Chickasha, Oklahoma.(Source: KOCO via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICKASHA, Okla. (CNN) – An Oklahoma town is displaying a “leg lamp” similar to the one from the classic film “A Christmas Story,” except this one is 40 feet tall.

The inflatable statue is part of the annual Festival of Light in Chickasha, which is about 40 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

The idea is the brainchild of a local economic council official. He said he hopes it gives travelers a good reason to stop in Chickasha.

The festival, which also includes a 70-foot Christmas tree, will continue through the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain will mix with or change to snow over many areas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain arrives late today, some snow tonight
Troopers responded to the crash at Farm Road 60, near State Highway WW around 4 p.m. Monday.
Troopers identify teenager killed in crash near Ebenezer, Mo.
Officers responded Tuesday night near James River Freeway and West Farm Road 156, near the...
Police investigate woman’s death along road in Republic, Mo.
Deputies say the 41- year old and the minor met on a chat app called Discord.
Laclede County Deputies arrest Springfield man for having sexual relations with a minor
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,000+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,950 cases

Latest News

Police officers guard the scene of an incident in Trier, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
German city grieves after 5 killed in pedestrian zone attack
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
UK authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
As many people living in retirement homes go without hugging their loved ones during the...
Woman creates hug tunnel at Colo. senior living community
As many people living in retirement homes go without hugging their loved ones during the...
Woman creates hug tunnel at Colo. senior living community