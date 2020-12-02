Arkansas RB Rakeem Boyd opts out to prepare for NFL draft

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) -- Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd has opted out of the rest of this season to focus on preparing for the NFL draft.

Boyd, a senior, rushed for 2,176 yards and 13 touchdowns and caught 52 passes for 358 yards in his career for the Razorbacks.

Last season was his best — he ran for 1,133 yards and eight touchdowns. He was named to this year’s preseason All-SEC second team, but health issues limited his action, and he finished with 309 yards rushing and three scores.

