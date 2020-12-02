City of Springfield prepping for winter weather into Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the potential of winter weather tonight, the city of Springfield is preparing the roads. While a high impact event is not expected this time around, Springfield is treating bridges and overpasses with chemicals.

If conditions deteriorate, crews with the city of Springfield will be ready to hit the road.

Eric Claussen, the superintendent of street operations for the city of Springfield Public Works, said, “Our primary concern is hitting the arterial roads to make sure everyone’s commute is good in the morning..”

Some of the roads they will be watching in the city limits include National, Sunshine, and Campbell. They want to make the morning commute as smooth as possible.

For all the parents worrying about the bus route, they have you covered. Last year, the City of Springfield went over their winter weather routes. They put a greater emphasis on bus routes and hills.

“We did revamp several of those last year, to make sure we’re putting a focus around schools and our industrial parks,” Claussen said.

With the forecast containing many unknowns with the type of winter weather expected, and the timing, the City of Springfield will likely only have one truck out on the roads tonight.

“We have a number of crews on standby,” Claussen said.

Since we are not expecting plowable snow tonight, Claussen said you do not need to keep parked cars off of neighborhood snow routes.

“Just some minor flurries and maybe some slick spots on bridges and overpasses,” Claussen said.

For the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather team, click the link below.

Now is also a good time to download the free KY3 First Alert Weather app. Make sure you have a way to get the latest weather warnings.

As this is just the first of what will likely be many more winter weather events this season, review the winter weather safety guidelines.

Drive slower on roads, and stay 100 feet back from snowplows.

If there is plowable snow, you will want to move cars off of roads so snowplows have room to work.

Keep ice scrapers and extra blankets in your car. Now is the time to prepare your winter weather emergency kit in case you get trapped in your vehicle.

“We do ask for people to scope their sidewalks, just to make sure those are all accessible,” Claussen said.

The City of Nixa said that while they won’t have anyone on the roads tonight, their crews will also be on standby. A statement from their Public Information Officer, Drew Douglas, is below.

“The City of Nixa’s street department is prepared for possible winter weather conditions. We are installing snow plows and salt spreaders on city vehicles today and loading them up. We will be monitoring weather conditions overnight and through the morning and if roads require treatment we will be ready to call staff in to treat roads as necessary according to our road clearing plan. Nixa does not have the resources to clear all streets of snow and ice, so we prioritize more heavily traveled streets first. “

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.