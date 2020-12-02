Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for woman wanted on several felony warrants

Detectives say Victoria N. Wilson also goes by several aliases.
By Maria Neider
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Victoria Nicole Wilson faces charges of car theft, drugs, DWI and stealing.
Springfield police want your help finding a fugitive. Officers are looking for Victoria Nicole Wilson. She’s charged with possession of a controlled substance, car theft, DWI and stealing. Investigators say the 28-year-old may be going by the names “Jasmmine Wilson” and “Deshawn White”. She’s also nicknamed “Tori” and “Luvn Mii Threels.”

Victoria N. Wilson is about 5′8″ with black hair and brown eyes. If you’ve seen this woman, call the Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can stay anonymous.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
