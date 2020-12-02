CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for woman wanted on several felony warrants

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Victoria Nicole Wilson faces charges of car theft, drugs, DWI and stealing. (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want your help finding a fugitive. Officers are looking for Victoria Nicole Wilson. She’s charged with possession of a controlled substance, car theft, DWI and stealing. Investigators say the 28-year-old may be going by the names “Jasmmine Wilson” and “Deshawn White”. She’s also nicknamed “Tori” and “Luvn Mii Threels.”

Victoria N. Wilson is about 5′8″ with black hair and brown eyes. If you’ve seen this woman, call the Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can stay anonymous.

