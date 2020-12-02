Fire does damage to a cabin at Big Cedar Lodge near Branson, Mo.

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) -The Western Taney County Fire Protection District says sparks from a flue sparked a fire in a cabin at Big Cedar Lodge Tuesday night.

The first unit saw flames coming from the roof of the cabin on Lindell Drive when they arrived at 10:00 p.m.

Firefighters extinguished some of the fire on the roof before going inside. They found the fire in the peak of the living room roof near the chimney. The fire was under control in 15 minutes.

Crews from 6 stations responded and were on the scene just under two hours.

No one was hurt.

