Advertisement

Jury trials stop in Greene Co., court operating under restricted guidelines

By Frances Watson
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County courts are taking a step back as testing reveals more positive cases of coronavirus.

Many trials and hearings are already on hold because of the virus.

“The Greene County community experience is not improving,” said Presiding Judge Michael Cordonnier

It’s why jury trials will cease in Greene County even though many adjustments were made, to work through the case loads, just a few months ago, despite the pandemic.

“We have good procedures in place for how we do it. I think we already met the challenge. It’s just frustrating that we can’t hear as many cases, on any given day, any given week, that we would like to and that we need to,” he explained.

He says the biggest hurdle is having enough space to maintain safe practices for potential jurors.

“Right now the Greene County experience is deteriorating to the point that, we have have enough cases in Greene County, we just don’t think it’s responsible. The judges here have decided we are not going to try to summon jurors,” said Cordonnier.

For now only emergency cases, like those that may violate a persons rights, bond release hearings, ex-parte orders and cases involving juveniles to name a few.

“In all counties, it’s especially important in a busy county, like Greene County, that we keep cases moving,” he said.

Most proceedings are done in large courtrooms with only a limited amount of people or by phone or video conference.

“Never ignore the notice. Always show up in court. The court will then likely make arrangements for you to not to have to come back if it’s not something you have to be there for,” said Cordonnier.

He says the court is trying to keep cases moving along but with less in person contact.

“It’s very frustrating because the judges here would all like to move ahead as fast as possible and get as many cases completed as possible because that’s what the community needs,” said Cordonnier.

The court will operate under phase one rules until January 4, 2021 but may be extended.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mix of rain and snow will develop Wednesday night and Thursday with minor impacts.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Snow Mix Wednesday Night
Troopers responded to the crash at Farm Road 60, near State Highway WW around 4 p.m. Monday.
Troopers identify teenager killed in crash near Ebenezer, Mo.
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,000+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,950 cases
Trista Lumb’s parents are both hospitalized with COVID-19 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Nixa family fights COVID-19; daughter explains how both her parents ended up in a Springfield hospital
Deputies say the 41- year old and the minor met on a chat app called Discord.
Laclede County Deputies arrest Springfield man for having sexual relations with a minor

Latest News

Officers responded Tuesday night near James River Freeway and West Farm Road 156, near the...
Police investigate woman’s death along road in Republic, Mo.
Rakeem Boyd/Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas RB Rakeem Boyd opts out to prepare for NFL draft
Thieves steal two vehicles from Central Motors in Springfield.
Thieves steal 2 cars from Springfield auto repair shop and salvage yard
A mix of rain and snow will develop Wednesday night and Thursday with minor impacts.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Snow Mix Wednesday Night