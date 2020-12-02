Missouri chess set creators can’t keep games in stock after Netflix show ‘The Queens Gambit’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This past year chess set sales in the United States rose 25%.

This trend is exactly what Nathan and Cynthia Epp from Three Trees Workshop in Warrensburg, Mo. have noticed.

The couple owns a business that creates and sells chess sets, among other wooden toys, that are handcrafted.

While the pandemic took a toll on many businesses, there’s has thrived. They got another boost when Netflix released its new show ‘The Queens Gambit.’ Customers are calling and saying the new series has peaked their interest in the game. The owners of Three Trees Workshop cant’s keep up with the demand.

“Usually in a normal year around November sales will really pick up during the holiday season,” said co-owner Nathan Epp. “This year we saw that a little bit earlier. At the beginning of November our sales were about three times what they are for chessboards and chess sets.”

If you scroll their website you can see, many items sold out. They say they are about three weeks behind and anticipate even more orders as we inch closer to Christmas.

