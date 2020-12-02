Advertisement

Missouri judge reinstates 2015 court reform provisions

(OYS)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge has reinstated parts of a 2015 court reform law spurred by protests after the police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Tuesday’s decision by Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem keeps in place minimum standards for municipalities in St. Louis County. It also caps the amount of revenue they can raise in municipal court from traffic cases.

Those provisions were thrown out in a 2016 decision that the Missouri Supreme Court later affirmed. But the high court ruled last year in a separate case that the logic underlying its previous decision “should no longer be followed.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain arrives late today, some snow tonight
Officers responded Tuesday night near James River Freeway and West Farm Road 156, near the...
Police identify woman found dead along road in Republic, Mo.
Troopers responded to the crash at Farm Road 60, near State Highway WW around 4 p.m. Monday.
Troopers identify teenager killed in crash near Ebenezer, Mo.
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 2,700 new cases; Arkansas adds 2,20+ cases
Deputies say the 41- year old and the minor met on a chat app called Discord.
Laclede County Deputies arrest Springfield man for having sexual relations with a minor

Latest News

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri says it can house up to 16 homeless families in the...
Catholic Charities opens former Rancho Motel as temporary homeless shelter
Firefighters responded to the fire around 3 p.m. Wednesday on East Farm Road 132.
Firefighters battle house fire east of Springfield
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 2,700 new cases; Arkansas adds 2,20+ cases
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) eludes Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety...
Chiefs offense takes ‘pick your poison’ adage to extreme