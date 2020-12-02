Missouri judge reinstates 2015 court reform provisions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge has reinstated parts of a 2015 court reform law spurred by protests after the police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Tuesday’s decision by Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem keeps in place minimum standards for municipalities in St. Louis County. It also caps the amount of revenue they can raise in municipal court from traffic cases.

Those provisions were thrown out in a 2016 decision that the Missouri Supreme Court later affirmed. But the high court ruled last year in a separate case that the logic underlying its previous decision “should no longer be followed.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.