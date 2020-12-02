Advertisement

New York City Ballet to stream ‘The Nutcracker’ this year

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A classic holiday tradition is going digital this year.

George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” premiered in February 1954 and has been performed live by the New York City Ballet every year, until this year.

It was canceled because of the pandemic. However, lovers of the tradition can stream it on Marquee TV.

It will be available from Dec. 11 through Jan. 3. The 48-hour rental will cost $25 in the U.S.

The performance was filmed at the Lincoln Center last December for an upcoming Disney Plus documentary.

