ON YOUR SIDE: Vision company warns of stolen personal information

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Luxottica of America, which owns Pearle Vision on Battlefield Road, sent an email to customers saying there was an issue with online appointments.

The email goes on to say ‘an unauthorized actor gained access’ to the system. This happened in August, but the email was sent a few days ago.

The person may have names, contact information, appointment dates and times, and health insurance policy numbers. The company says it is not aware of any misuse.

Corporate has not responded to our request for comment.

