Advertisement

Police investigate woman’s death along road in Republic, Mo.

Officers responded Tuesday night near James River Freeway and West Farm Road 156, near the...
Officers responded Tuesday night near James River Freeway and West Farm Road 156, near the Brookline Cemetery.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police say they are investigating a woman’s death as suspicious after her body was found on a road in Republic, Mo.

Officers responded Tuesday night near James River Freeway and West Farm Road 156, near the Brookline Cemetery.

Investigators confirm to KY3 News a driver noticed the body on the road and called authorities. It is not clear how she died, but police do not believe she was hit by a vehicle. Police have not released the name of the woman.

Police closed the road to investigate.

Stay tuned to KY3 News for any further developments.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mix of rain and snow will develop Wednesday night and Thursday with minor impacts.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Snow Mix Wednesday Night
Troopers responded to the crash at Farm Road 60, near State Highway WW around 4 p.m. Monday.
Troopers identify teenager killed in crash near Ebenezer, Mo.
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,000+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,950 cases
Trista Lumb’s parents are both hospitalized with COVID-19 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Nixa family fights COVID-19; daughter explains how both her parents ended up in a Springfield hospital
Deputies say the 41- year old and the minor met on a chat app called Discord.
Laclede County Deputies arrest Springfield man for having sexual relations with a minor

Latest News

Greene County Judicial Center
Jury trials stop in Greene Co., court operating under restricted guidelines
Rakeem Boyd/Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas RB Rakeem Boyd opts out to prepare for NFL draft
Thieves steal two vehicles from Central Motors in Springfield.
Thieves steal 2 cars from Springfield auto repair shop and salvage yard
A mix of rain and snow will develop Wednesday night and Thursday with minor impacts.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Snow Mix Wednesday Night