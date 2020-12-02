Police investigate woman’s death along road in Republic, Mo.
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police say they are investigating a woman’s death as suspicious after her body was found on a road in Republic, Mo.
Officers responded Tuesday night near James River Freeway and West Farm Road 156, near the Brookline Cemetery.
Investigators confirm to KY3 News a driver noticed the body on the road and called authorities. It is not clear how she died, but police do not believe she was hit by a vehicle. Police have not released the name of the woman.
Police closed the road to investigate.
Stay tuned to KY3 News for any further developments.
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.