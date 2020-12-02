Advertisement

Prosecutors charge Springfield man in deaths of Willard couple; more arrests likely

Matthew Dwayne Plumb, 43, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Alexander...
Matthew Dwayne Plumb, 43, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Alexander Chute, 28 and Brianna Sproul, 30.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor filed charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of a Willard, Mo. couple. However, investigators indicate more arrests are likely in the case.

Matthew Dwayne Plumb, 43, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Alexander Chute, 28 and Brianna Sproul, 30. Officers found the couple shot dead on November 14 at a home on Mill Street in Willard. Officers found Chute’s four-year-old child unharmed inside the bathroom of the home.

In court documents, investigators say they do not believe Plumb pulled the trigger in the deaths of the couple. Instead, investigators say he shared with two others how to pull off the crime. When questioned, investigators say Plumb told them he would report the gun stolen and create an alibi. Investigators say Plumb later led authorities to the gun thrown into a creek near Rutledge Wilson Farm Park.

Plumb worked as a manager at a Springfield Pizza Hut. Investigators say another co-worker drove the other two to a Joplin truck stop.

