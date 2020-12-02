Seymour (Mo.) Police investigate possible abuse of 2 living in the same home

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - The Seymour Police Department is investigating the possible abuse of a 43-year old woman and a 10-year old boy who lived in the same house. No formal charges have been made yet and Seymour police say the investigation is still active.

We spoke to Janice Mace who lives in the house on the 500 block of E. Washington Street in Seymour.

”We all lived here together and it’s been lonely in there,” Mace says. “I really miss having them there with me but I don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

Police say it started as a well-being check at Mace’s home on November 13.

According to police, they weren’t allowed inside but someone from the Department of Social Services told them while in the house, they heard noises from a back room. Mace told us that was her 43-year-old daughters room.

“I told her the day before the cops came back here and the social worker that I needed to see if she’d come out and get her to come out and talk to me so my son could clean up the room,” Mace says.

Police say the woman has been living in that room since April of 2015 and the mattress was found with a large hole and human feces. Mace tells me she couldn’t get her daughter to leave the room.

“Her room was in a mess and I know we tried to get her to come out,” Mace says. “She weighed more than me and I couldn’t hardly lift her up and get her out.”

However, police say the room has a deadbolt so when Mace and her son left, the woman was unable to leave. Police say she was found with an open hole on her stomach where her colostomy bag was supposed to be, blood on her stomach and feces on her finger nails.

Police documents say Mace told them she had an appointment to take her daughter to a mental facility in Springfield.

One neighbor, J.B. Johnson, says he’s lived on that street for years and never knew Mace’s daughter lived there.

“I knew that she had a daughter,” J.B. Johnson says. “She went to school with my son but I didn’t know that she was in the back room. I figured that she had just moved away.”

According to police, the woman was taken to Cox South Hospital in Springfield. Another neighbor, Fayette Johnson, says Mace’s daughter used to walk around town but hasn’t seen her do so in years.

“They locked her in the bedroom and she never came out again and we were wondering where she was and one day I was walking between houses and she was looking out the window playing her western music and never heard from her again,” Fayette Johnson says.

Police say they went to Seymour Elementary School to check on a 10-year-old boy who also lives in the house, which Mace tells me is her grandson. Police say they spoke with the elementary school nurse who told them the boy has teeth rotten to the gum line and is absent from school often.

Police documents show the elementary school nurse also told them the 10-year-old boy told her he doesn’t use soap or other toiletry items at home. The nurse told police he is taken to showers at school three times a week.

Neighbors say they had no idea what was happening in that house, but they wish they had known earlier.

“If I had knew about it I would’ve reported it,” J.B. Johnson says. “But I didn’t know anything about it.”

No official charges have been filed yet but Mace did tell us she has a court date set for next week.

