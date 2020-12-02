Advertisement

White House Panel: Arkansas remains in ‘red zone’ for new virus cases

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A White House panel said in a report released Wednesday that Arkansas remains in the “red zone” for new coronavirus cases and 88% of the state’s counties have moderate or high community transmission of the virus.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force said Arkansas last week ranked 24th in the country for new cases per capita. The state’s test positivity ranked 30th, according to the panel.

The latest report on Arkansas comes as the panel warned the COVID-19 risk to all Americans is at a historic high.

The report said cases may be reaching a plateau in Arkansas, but said the percentage of nursing homes with at least one COVID-19 positive staff member and positive residents is increasing. The panel again recommended restaurants in the state limit indoor dining capacity to less than 25%, a proposal Gov. Asa Hutchinson has previously rejected.

Arkansas has seen a surge in virus cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached record levels.

