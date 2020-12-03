Advertisement

Another Arkansas state senator has tested positive for virus

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2020 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks remotely to...
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2020 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks remotely to legislators in Little Rock, Ark. At least 187 state legislators nationwide have tested positive for the virus and four have died since the pandemic began, according to figures compiled by The Associated Press. Twelve Arkansas lawmakers have tested positive for the virus over the past month, the second largest known outbreak in a state legislature. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo File)(Andrew Demillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Another Arkansas state senator on Thursday said he tested positive for the coronavirus last week, the 14th lawmaker in the state to be infected over the past two months.

Republican Sen. Ron Caldwell said he tested positive for the virus on Friday and has been isolating at home. Caldwell said his wife, who also tested positive, has been hospitalized since Friday. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first reported on Caldwell testing positive.

Arkansas has had the second largest known outbreak in a state legislature, according to figures compiled by The Associated Press. More than 200 state legislators nationwide have tested positive for the virus. The only legislators in Arkansas known to have tested positive before the latest outbreak were three who caught it in the spring and a fourth who caught it in July.

GOP lawmakers in states where coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have surged have rejected statewide mask mandates and rules requiring them in their own capitols. A proposal last month to require Arkansas state senators to wear masks or risk losing their per diem faced resistance in the Republican-run Senate.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded Tuesday night near James River Freeway and West Farm Road 156, near the...
Police identify woman found dead along road in Republic, Mo.
Highs below average Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A chilly drizzle much of Thursday
Matthew Dwayne Plumb, 43, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Alexander...
Prosecutors charge Springfield man in deaths of Willard couple; more arrests likely
Police investigate homicide at vacant Springfield business
Firefighters responded to the fire around 4 p.m. on East Farm Road 132.
Family escapes large house fire east of Springfield

Latest News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new plans amid an unprecedented surge of new...
California to impose new stay-at-home orders based on regional ICU capacity
Gov. Hutchinson/Little Rock, Ark.
State of Arkansas reports record daily cases of COVID-19 Thursday
As the number of US COVID deaths hits a startling number, Dr. Fauci meets with the Biden team....
US's COVID crisis reaches new records as officials fear worse to come
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news...
Missouri to bring in health care workers from other states, partners with Vizient