CDC to review public health measures in Missouri schools; some in Springfield area to be part of pilot program

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Partners from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will arrive in the Springfield and St. Louis areas this weekend to assist local schools and public health officials in reviewing current public health measures.

Gov. Parson announced Thursday that the state has partnered with the CDC in and says the decision comes in an effort to provide a safe school environment.

“From the beginning, we have stressed the importance of keeping our students in school not only for their education but also for their safety, health, and well-being,” Gov. Parson said. “Schools that consistently implement mitigation strategies remain among the safest places for students, which is why we have continually encouraged schools to put these strategies in place.”

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education are partnering with the Institute for Public Health at Washington University, St. Louis University, and the CDC to better understand the impact of COVID-19 mitigation strategies on transmission of the virus in school settings.

Schools participating in this pilot project are being identified in St. Charles County, St. Louis County, and Greene County. Participation in the project is completely voluntary for school districts as well as students, families, faculty, and staff in these districts.

“We know that COVID-19 is not going away soon, so it is important that we continue to evaluate the guidance we’re issuing at the state level to ensure our procedures are effective and sustainable,” said Gov. Parson. “We look forward to working with the local public health agencies, Washington University, St. Louis University, and the CDC on this project and the knowledge and information we’ll gain.”

CDC partners will work onsite with staff from Washington University, St. Louis University, local public health agencies, and local schools for the first two weeks to activate the project. Much of the work throughout the project will occur virtually or by phone.

The project is being piloted in December until schools go on winter break, and the entire data collection and review process is anticipated to be completed within three months. The project will also involve a survey of school-based mitigation strategies in schools throughout the state to better understand the measures being implemented in other regions.

“Education is an important component of good public health, especially for those foundational younger years. We know this generation of children has experienced unprecedented interruption to traditional education delivery, and we need to do everything we can to help these kids succeed,” said Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard. “This study will provide valuable evidence to understand how we can set them up for success and prevent disease spread. Springfield has been a key player in establishing the evidence of the value of masking, and we hope this study will further advance our scientific understanding.”

WATCH GOV. PARSON’S ANNOUNCEMENT THURSDAY:

