CoxHealth, Mercy adding appointments to meet end-of-year annual checkup demand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This time of year is usually when patients are trying to make last-minute doctor’s appointments for their annual visits.

In years past, patients have had problems making appointment to see their doctors before January 1. Staff at both CoxHealth and Mercy in Springfield say that’s not an issue this year.

One woman tells us she wasn’t able to get an appointment with her doctor until next month.

“The doctor’s office was supposed to call me and they never called me so I end up having to call them and then they had to schedule it like a month out,” Wallace says.

CoxHealth staff says it’s seeing an increased demand for virtual and in-person appointments this time of year.

”We are definitely seeing an increase in interest in scheduling appointments with physicians across the board but during the pandemic our providers understand the need to get people in as quickly as possible so they’re making extra efforts to do so and allow people timely access to care,” Cox Medical Group’s Vice President, Max Buetow, says.

In order to accommodate the need, Buetow says CoxHealth is expanding its care opportunities for patients.

“We’ve worked hard to increase hours of operation, create more access on our schedules given the fact we know there’s greater need in the community,” Buetow says.

Mercy Springfield’s Vice President of Primary Care Dr. David Barbe says Mercy added more physicians and nurses to proactively accommodate the needs for those annual check-ups.

“Just in general, unfortunately southwest Missouri has been somewhat underserved with regards to physicians and primary care physicians,” Barbe says.

Staff at both hospitals say getting an annual checkup is crucial and shouldn’t be put off because of the pandemic.

“It’s important for individuals to get in for an annual check-up to review their medications, to answer questions that may have come up since their previous visit,” Barbe says.

Cox and Mercy staff both say they aren’t seeing wait times for their doctors and most people can even make same-day appointments.

“We’re encouraging all of our patients to come in and not delay any type of care just because they think there may not be access or because of the pandemic,” Buetow says. “Early on during the pandemic we saw those that did wait and we saw some situations where people’s health was detrimentally impacted.”

Staff say the best way to make those appointments would be online or by calling the physician’s office directly. Doctors say those yearly check-ups are extremely important to make if you haven’t had one already this year.

