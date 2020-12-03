Advertisement

Driver, passenger killed in a crash in Verona, Mo.

(KGWN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
VERONA, Mo. (KY3) -The highway patrol says a man and a woman from Verona were killed in a crash in their hometown Wednesday night.

The patrol says a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by James Costanza, 54, ran off Business 60 and hit a tree around 8:00 p.m. The crash happened one mile north of U.S. 60.

Kimberly Pauls, 38, was also killed in the crash.

The patrol says Costanza and Pauls didn’t have their seat belts on.

