Drury University names new conference center in honor of longtime employee

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release) - Drury University surprised a longtime employee of the institution on Thursday by naming a new building in her honor.

A new executive conference center has been named after Judy Thompson, who has led fundraising and alumni relations for more than 45 years. The 12,000-square foot executive conference center is set to open in fall 2022.

Thompson is a 1961 Drury graduate who worked as a high school educator in Springfield before coming to Drury in 1974 as director of alumni relations. In 1976, she was also put in charge of development and in 1979 she became the first woman to hold the title of vice president at Drury. She retired in 2002 but returned to the role full-time under President Tim Cloyd in 2016.

“It is hard to overstate the role Judy has played in shaping Drury University – both its physical campus and our ability to carry out our mission of transforming students’ lives,” Cloyd says. “Judy has been the driving force behind the scenes of every major building project of the last half-century and guided our endowment from about $5 million in the 1970s to nearly $100 million today. Thousands of graduates have benefited from countless scholarships and financial aid awards over the years thanks to her work. And generations of alumni have an affinity for Drury because of the relationships Judy has nurtured with them.”

The surprise announcement came Thursday at the behest of donors John and Crystal Beuerlein, two of the university’s most ardent supporters. The couple graduated from Drury College in 1975.

Thompson has worked with nine presidents, hundreds of trustees, thousands of students and countless alumni during her time with Drury. She’s given generously herself, too – more than $100,000 over her lifetime – including donations to help establish the Pool Art Center and gifts in honor of Willard Graves and former dean, Frank Clippinger. She got involved with the university as an alumni volunteer helping plan the school’s 100th anniversary celebration in the 1970s; today she’s thinking ahead to the details of Drury’s 150th anniversary in 2023.

Some of the major building projects Thompson’s work has help make a reality include the Olin Library, the Hammons School of Architecture building, Shewmaker Hall, Trustee Science Center, the O’Reilly Family Event Center, Freeman Hall, four new fraternity houses, the renovation of Bay Hall and the forthcoming Enterprise Center.

