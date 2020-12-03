Leigh’s Lost and Found: Don’t assume a dog is dumped based on their appearance!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - } In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, a warning to not make assumptions about dogs that appear to have been dumped.

We see a lot of posts on the Leigh’s Lost and Lost and Found facebook page that say a found dog was probably dumped, because of how they look. But looks can be deceiving.

“His owners had left the residence and abandoned him, left him chained to a tree.”

Michelle Rehkop has dealt with many dumped dogs while working with the Rescue One Organization.

“He is a true abandoned dog.”

Deputy Dog, as he’s been named, was obviously left on purpose. But not every case is so clear cut, like this skinny, injured dog that kept being seen in a storm drain off Campbell this past summer.

“People were concerned it had been dumped because it was very thin, was staying in the same spot.”

But when Rescue One finally trapped him, they found out he was a long lost pet named Maverick.

“So it was a dog that originally had an owner and had been lost and we were able to reunite them.”

Michelle found that out by looking through the lost dogs album on my page, where she found Maverick’s owner’s original post from May 11th.

“It’s always good to check, try to find an owner just in case. Check for a microchip.”

And even if someone actually sees a dog being dumped from a car, you still shouldn’t assume.

“There are times when cars are stolen and there’s a dog in the car and the people that steal the car will then dump the dog. There’s people that will steal a dog and then dump it because they can’t get rid of it or for whatever reason.”

The finder of one dog thrown from a vehicle did some digging and found out he did have owners looking for him, and someone else had dropped him off.

Michelle says by taking a little time and doing some leg work, you could be the answer a lost dog owner’s prayers.

You can search through albums of found and lost dogs on the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

