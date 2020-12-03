Longtime KTTS news director leaving for competitor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Zimmer Communications announced the addition of national award winning KTTS News Director Don Louzader to its Springfield operations.

Louzader moves to Zimmer with 29 years of news experience, the last 25 in Springfield. He’s earned two National Edward R. Murrow Awards, the highest honor in broadcast journalism. In addition, he has won numerous regional Murrows and Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards for news anchoring and reporting.

“As we build out our local news operation to serve the Ozarks community, it became apparent quickly that Don was the gold standard for the area,” said John Zimmer commented. “We are thrilled to have Don Louzader be part of our team in Springfield.”

Louzader will join the “Wake up Springfield with Tim Jones” morning show on KWTO (93.3FM/560AM) as well as anchoring news and traffic reports on sister stations 101.3 Real Country and 98.7 The Dove.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be joining a local company with a commitment to local news and information,” Louzader said. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work at a heritage station in Springfield with a group of talented broadcasters who care about this community.”

Louzader will join Zimmer Midwest Communications on Monday, December 7.

