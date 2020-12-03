Mercy Hospital, Missouri State University preparing to store COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency federal approval for two new coronavirus vaccines could be just days away. Mercy Hospital and Missouri State University could store some of the coronavirus vaccine in Springfield for quick distribution.

Mercy is the area’s primary location, while MSU was designated as a backup. Mercy and MSU are two of the 25 sites across the state that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has selected. The DHSS would not disclose where the others are, citing security concerns.

A freezer in a research lab at Missouri State’s Jordan Valley Innovation Center could soon be home to some of the coronavirus vaccine. Director of University Safety David Hall said MSU was selected as a backup storage site weeks ago.

“We are not actively storing it. We are there if we need to and available to the state should they have more need than they have capacity at their primary storage locations,” Hall said.

Hall said it’s important to have local vaccine supply so it can be distributed as quickly as possible. He said the shots must be secure and the Innovation Center is airtight. Visitors must sign in at the front desk and a key card is needed for every doorway.

“You don’t want it to where somebody could just come along and pick it up or somebody leave the door open on a freezer. It’s tightly controlled. They know where every single dose of that is and there’s no chance of it being spoiled or anything inappropriate happening with it,” he said.

Hall said ultra-cold refrigerators are a must. Those are commonly used in research labs like at the Innovation Center. Its freezer reaches temps as low as -112 degrees Fahrenheit.

The two possible COVID-19 vaccines are supposed to be stored at subzero temperatures. The one from Moderna at -4 degrees, the one from Pfizer at -94 degrees Fahrenheit.

Missouri State University has backup generators in its buildings in case of a power outage.

“You can’t afford to let the vaccine potentially be exposed to any changes in temperature,” Hall said.

He said MSU also applied to help distribute the vaccine at its health and wellness center. Hall said staff are experienced in administering other vaccines, such as for the flu.

“It also takes that pressure off the other healthcare provider systems that are trying to get vaccines for others,” he said.

Hall said if that application is approved, the distribution priority list would still stand, starting with healthcare workers.

“The ultimate goal is not to be storing it. The ultimate goal is it gets shipped in and then it gets injected in just a matter of days,” he said.

A spokesperson with Mercy Hospital said the system is in preliminary planning stages and had limited information to release at this time.

The hospital sent a statement that reads:

“Mercy is ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to prioritized groups in accordance with federal and state directives as soon as supplies become available. Mercy co-workers are strongly encouraged to get a vaccination for COVID-19 as soon as it is available to them based on prioritization protocols. Due to limited supply initially produced, the vaccine won’t be available to everyone immediately, and we continue to emphasize the importance of taking simple steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus until the public health crisis is declared over. Those include good hand hygiene, wearing a face covering in public, maintaining social distance and avoiding crowds.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.