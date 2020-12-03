Overpopulation of Deer: Missouri Department of Conservation hosting managed archery hunts in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Deer hunting season may have ended here in the Ozarks, but the Missouri Department of Conservation is still needing more deer to be harvested. In just over a week begins the managed deer hunt at the Springfield Nature Conservation Center.

Just this year alone, 176,604 thousand deer were harvested in Missouri during firearm season. In total, with archery season and youth hunting season, over 250,000 thousand deer have been harvested.

The population of deer in Missouri sits at about 1.4 million.

While that may seem like a lot, most of the deer harvested were on conservation property, in rural areas, or on private property.

A manageable amount of deer in a rural area is 40 deer per square mile. However, in cities or urban areas, 20 to 25 deer is manageable.

Ashley Schnake, an Urban Wildlife Biologist for the Missouri Department of Conservation, said, “Springfield normally has numbers that are double or sometimes triple that.”

The Missouri Department of Conservation says the number of deer in Springfield, is causing problems on roadways.

Especially now as we are coming out of deer breeding season. Deer are also more active at dawn and dusk. These active times correlate to main traffic hours.

“In an urban environment, their only predator is a vehicle,” Schnake said.

Schnake herself has hit a deer while on a drive. It is a common problem.

To help combat this problem, the Missouri Department of Conservation is having a controlled archery hunting season from Dec. 12 through December 14, in hopes of getting the deer population under control.

This managed hunt will take place at the Conservation Nature Center. Expect trails to be closed for safety reasons during the hunt. The Nature Center building will remain open during regular business hours.

“Four hunters are only going to be participating, and they will be required to hunt out of an elevated location of 10 feet or higher in accordance with Springfield’s bow hunting ordinance,” Schnake said.

This ensures hunters are shooting downwards.

Hunters also cannot hunt within 35 yards of residential property. The four hunters will also have separate zones in which they hunt.

“Each hunter will have the opportunity to harvest three deer each,” Schanke said.

The four hunters can each harvest two does, and one buck. Schanke says it is not often hunters reach these limits.

During last year’s hunt at the Nature Center, only three deer were harvested. 2018 had four deer harvested. 2017 there was only one. 2016 was when managed archery hunting started at the Nature Center, and nine deer were harvested.

Hunters wishing to participate in managed hunts next year must sign up online, where they will be entered into a lottery for the slots. Managed hunts are also conducted at Fellows Lake, and at Lake Springfield. You can only apply for one managed hunt.

Deer hunted during the managed deer hunts do not count toward your archery or firearms season limits.

