Police investigate homicide at vacant Springfield business

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a suspicious death at a vacant Springfield business in east Springfield on Monday.

Officers responded to 1809 East Seminole Monday morning after a 911 caller located Johnny A. Pendergast, 48, of Kansas City, Mo. dead. Investigators believe he died of an assault.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This marks the 25th violent death in Springfield in 2020.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.