Republic High School student earns prestigious QuestBridge match

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Republic High School senior Phillip Lisun matched with Washington University in the prestigious QuestBridge program. The match means he will receive a full ride scholarship to the school. The retail value is $320,000.

The QuestBridge Match program was created for high school seniors who have excelled academically, but feel the nation’s best colleges are financially out of reach. Only about 2,000 seniors from across the nation qualify.

Lisun will pursue a degree in political science, then law school. He aspires to have a career in politics.

Below are details about what is covered in Phillip’s scholarship. To learn more about QuestBridge visit https://www.questbridge.org/high-school-students/national-college-match.

Tuition and fees

Room and board

Books and supplies

Travel expenses

All Match Scholarship packages:

Have NO parental contribution

Have NO student loans

May contain a student contribution in the form of Federal work-study, summer work, or student savings

