Advertisement

Republic High School student earns prestigious QuestBridge match

Phillip Lisun will pursue a degree in political science, then law school. He aspires to have a...
Phillip Lisun will pursue a degree in political science, then law school. He aspires to have a career in politics.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Republic High School senior Phillip Lisun matched with Washington University in the prestigious QuestBridge program. The match means he will receive a full ride scholarship to the school. The retail value is $320,000.

The QuestBridge Match program was created for high school seniors who have excelled academically, but feel the nation’s best colleges are financially out of reach. Only about 2,000 seniors from across the nation qualify.

Lisun will pursue a degree in political science, then law school. He aspires to have a career in politics.

Below are details about what is covered in Phillip’s scholarship. To learn more about QuestBridge visit https://www.questbridge.org/high-school-students/national-college-match.

  • Tuition and fees
  • Room and board
  • Books and supplies
  • Travel expenses

All Match Scholarship packages:

  • Have NO parental contribution
  • Have NO student loans
  • May contain a student contribution in the form of Federal work-study, summer work, or student savings

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded Tuesday night near James River Freeway and West Farm Road 156, near the...
Police identify woman found dead along road in Republic, Mo.
Highs below average Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A chilly drizzle much of Thursday
Matthew Dwayne Plumb, 43, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Alexander...
Prosecutors charge Springfield man in deaths of Willard couple; more arrests likely
Police investigate homicide at vacant Springfield business
Firefighters responded to the fire around 4 p.m. on East Farm Road 132.
Family escapes large house fire east of Springfield

Latest News

Highs below average Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dreary Night then Warmer
Springfield School District offering rapid testing for employees
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths, a single-day record
People may try to squeeze in annual doctor’s appointments before the new year; Springfield...
CoxHealth, Mercy adding appointments to meet end-of-year annual checkup demand