Semi crashes on off-ramp at Kansas & James River Freeway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers are investigating a crash involving a semi truck in south Springfield.

The truck turned over on the off-ramp of of Kansas Expressway onto James River Freeway.

Police say the semi is the only vehicle involved. The crash led to the truck losing its load onto the ramp. Investigators say the driver did not suffer any injuries. Crews closed the ramp for a short time.

