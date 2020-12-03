Advertisement

Semi crashes on off-ramp at Kansas & James River Freeway

Officers are investigating a crash involving a semi truck in south Springfield.
Officers are investigating a crash involving a semi truck in south Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers are investigating a crash involving a semi truck in south Springfield.

The truck turned over on the off-ramp of of Kansas Expressway onto James River Freeway.

Police say the semi is the only vehicle involved. The crash led to the truck losing its load onto the ramp. Investigators say the driver did not suffer any injuries. Crews closed the ramp for a short time.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded Tuesday night near James River Freeway and West Farm Road 156, near the...
Police identify woman found dead along road in Republic, Mo.
Highs below average Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A chilly drizzle much of Thursday
Matthew Dwayne Plumb, 43, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Alexander...
Prosecutors charge Springfield man in deaths of Willard couple; more arrests likely
Police investigate homicide at vacant Springfield business
Firefighters responded to the fire around 4 p.m. on East Farm Road 132.
Family escapes large house fire east of Springfield

Latest News

Gov. Hutchinson/Little Rock, Ark.
State of Arkansas reports record daily cases of COVID-19 Thursday
CDC to review public health measures in Missouri schools; some in Springfield area to be part of pilot program
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wears a protective face mask during the first half of...
Chiefs keep things fun with Mahomes’ playground plays
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news...
Missouri to bring in health care workers from other states, partners with Vizient
Not every dog that appears dumped is actually abandoned.
Leigh's Lost and Found: Don't assumed a dog is dumped based on appearance