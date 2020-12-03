Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths, a single-day record

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, which marks a single-day record.

Greene County has topped 200 COVID-19 deaths as of Thursday.

According to the health department, the patients who died from COVID-19 include:

A man in his 40s

A man in his 60s

A woman in her 60s

Four women in their 70s

Three men in their 70s

Three men in their 80s

Two women in their 80s

Two women in their 90s

Health leaders say all of these individuals had underlying conditions and four were associated with long-term care.

“Reporting 17 deaths and crossing the 200 total deaths milestone are the latest in a string of tragic new records. These are devastating but not surprising reminders that the case surge we have experienced over the past several weeks brings heartbreaking results,” said Director of Health Clay Goddard.

“It has been a long, hard year, but we owe it to one another to do everything we can to prevent the spread of this illness, especially for those most vulnerable. A vaccine is on the way. We have entered the final leg of this marathon, but we need to finish strong.”

The Springfield Greene County Health Department has announced 20 COVID-19 deaths over the first three days of December and 216 deaths total.

Health leaders recommend the following practices and precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the holidays:

Wear a mask

Watch your distance

Wash your hands

Stay home if you are sick

Limit interactions and social gatherings

Minimize travel

