Springfield-Greene County Health Department adjusts quarantine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Following an update to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department updated its protocol to shorten quarantine timeframes.

For those not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, there are two potential quarantine options.

Quarantine can be shortened to seven days following a negative COVID-19 test result. The test must be collected within 48 hours of the planned release from quarantine.

Quarantine can be shortened to 10 days without a test.

Previously, close contacts were asked to quarantine for 14 days from their exposure date. This change reflects the growing evidence around lessened risk of becoming sick in the late days of quarantine. CDC estimates that for those who have a negative test, there would be a 5 to 12% likelihood of becoming sick after seven days. For those who do not test, there would be a 1 to 10% likelihood of becoming sick after 10 days.

CDC cautions, however, that less risk does not mean no risk.

Those who are released from quarantine after seven or 10 days are urged to continue to practice caution for the remainder of the 14-day quarantine period, including vigilant masking, hand washing, distancing and monitoring for symptoms.

“A key component of public health practice is constantly reviewing emerging data and information and using that evidence to make decisions,” said Director of Health Clay Goddard. “Our hope is that this change balances protecting the public’s health, which will always be our top priority, with allowing people to return to life in a way we feel comfortable with, based on solid data.”

The Health Department is working to update its guidance and protocols online at health.springfieldmo.gov/quarantine, and will be working in the coming days to notify those who can be released from quarantine as a result of this change.

Those who are seeking testing can find available resources on our website at health.springfieldmo.gov/testing or can reach our call center at 417-874-1211 to be connected with resources as well.

There has been no change to isolation procedures—those who test positive for COVID-19 are required to isolate for 10 days following the start of symptoms, or the testing date if the individual is asymptomatic, and can be released no earlier than those 10 days as long as symptoms improve and the individual has not experienced a fever in the previous 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication.

