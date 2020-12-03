Advertisement

Springfield man accused of manslaughter has bond revoked after being charged with felony sex crimes

By Frances Watson
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man accused in a manslaughter case is now charged with committing sex crimes.

Austin Larue is accused of causing a crash that killed Brianna Thomas, nearly 3 years ago.

He’s been out on bond and on supervised probation for a vehicle tampering charge out of St. Clair County until recently.

He’s back in the Greene County Jail. His bond was increased to half a million dollars.

“He does enjoy the presumption of innocence on all the charges at this point,” said his attorney Dee Wampler.

Larue, 25, was recently charged with a list of felony sex crimes that include two counts of first degree rape.

Wampler said, “He admitted to it in court, to the judge that’s handling that case that he did drink and met a young lady on Tinder, a dating app and went to this bar.”

But he denies any wrong doing.

Court records say Larue took the woman from a local bar to his home, back in March, where a sexual encounter turned violent.

Wampler says he’s been trying to stay out of trouble since he was charged for the crash that killed 18 year-old Thomas in January 2018.

Prosecutors say he was speeding on West Bennett Street when he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a stone pillar.

“He was doing very well. There’s really no history of violence or anything like this until this incident,” said Wampler.

Court documents in the sex crimes case say that Larue is accused of choking the woman. When she told him to stop he slapped her.

Evidence collected also shows that Larue sent the woman a text message days later saying he felt “guilty”.

“He’s in jail right now. He’s going to remain in jail. I don’t think he’s a threat to society or to the community. We need to get him out and paying taxes, to help pull the wagon, rather than keeping him in jail while the tax payers are supporting him,” said Wampler.

Springfield Police have gone on record saying they believe Larue is in fact a threat.

He’ll be back in front of a judge for these charges on December 15th.

A case management hearing for the manslaughter charges is scheduled for the week after that.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain may mix with or change to snow Thursday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Tonight Mixes with Snow by Morning
Officers responded Tuesday night near James River Freeway and West Farm Road 156, near the...
Police identify woman found dead along road in Republic, Mo.
Matthew Dwayne Plumb, 43, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Alexander...
Prosecutors charge Springfield man in deaths of Willard couple; more arrests likely
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 2,700 new cases; Arkansas adds 2,20+ cases
Troopers responded to the crash at Farm Road 60, near State Highway WW around 4 p.m. Monday.
Troopers identify teenager killed in crash near Ebenezer, Mo.

Latest News

Missouri forward Mitchell Smith (5) steals the ball from Oregon forward Eugene Omoruyi (2)...
Missouri builds big lead, holds off No. 21 Oregon in Omaha
Family escapes large house fire east of Springfield
Family escapes large house fire east of Springfield
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler hits a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a...
Royals agree to several deals, cut Franco on busy day
Mercy Hospital Springfield COVID-19 ICU
Gov. Parson announces plan to open more beds for COVID-19 patients; Cox and Mercy working to do the same in the mean time