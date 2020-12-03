Springfield Public Schools opens private COVID-19 testing spot for employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools opened its own COVID-19 testing site.

The district started conducting the tests this week to district employees with symptoms. The employees come in a private entrance to ensure isolation. And the district is not publicizing which entrance that is. Employees report the symptoms to either the school nurse or their supervisor. They then know the results from a rapid test in 15 minutes.

The district received the tests through an agreement with the state’s Department of Health and Elementary and Secondary Education. The district received about 12,000 rapid antigen tests. Those operating the testing site received the proper training and will report results to local and state health departments.

By offering this opportunity for employees, and hopefully soon for students, district leaders hope for quick information needed to help slow the spread of the virus.

“If it’s multiple days before they get results and they don’t understand the need to stay home and quarantine and isolate until they get their test results, then there is a potential for them to be around other people and potentially spread the virus in that way,” said Jean Grabeel, Springfield Public Schools Director of Health Services. “And so, this helps slow that progress.”

This is only their fourth day of testing for employees. And they’re making sure they have the process running smoothly before they offer it to students, hopefully before the winter break. The district should receive around 27,000 tests from the state, enough to test every employee and student once.

