State of Arkansas reports record daily cases of COVID-19 Thursday

Gov. Hutchinson/Little Rock, Ark.
Gov. Hutchinson/Little Rock, Ark.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Hutchinson warned Arkansans the spread of the coronavirus is statewide, not isolated to one area.

He briefed the state from Little Rock Thursday.

Health leaders announced a daily record of 2,789 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The state also tested a record 16,000 Arkansans. The state reported an additional 33 deaths. Hospitalizations around the state dropped by 16 patients.

Benton and Washington Counties in northwest Arkansas led the state with more than 200 positive cases. However, the governor mentioned 32 counties statewide reported at least 20 cases of the coronavirus.

