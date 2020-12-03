Advertisement

Taney County health leaders report four new COVID-19 deaths

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Health Department reports four new COVID-19 deaths among residents in the county.

Health leaders say the victims were:

  • A man in his 70′s
  • A man in his 80′s
  • A woman in her 70′s
  • A woman in her 60′s

Thirty-eight residents have died from COVID-19, according to the health department.

Health leaders encourage residents to take appropriate COVID-19 precautions as we enter the fall and winter seasons, including social distancing, hand hygiene, staying home when sick, wearing a face covering, and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces.

Taney County health leaders also highly encourage residents to get a flu vaccination.

“As we approach winter and holiday seasons, prevention is of utmost importance,” states Lisa Marshall, TCHD Director. “Cooler weather encourages indoor gatherings, which increases opportunities for transmission. We need our community to continue their diligence in hand hygiene, physical distancing, watching gathering sizes, staying home when sick, and wearing face coverings.”

CLICK HERE for a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Missouri, Arkansas and around the Ozarks

