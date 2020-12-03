A bridge on Kansas Expressway in Springfield could be replaced by 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The bridge on Kansas Expressway near Walnut Street is set to be replaced by 2023.

Every two years MoDOT, evaluates bridges on state roads in the city giving them a score of good, bad, and needs replacement. The bridge is on that list as and is in the design stage of being replaced. The reason crews will replace instead of doing repairs is the bridge is simply old. The way it was designed needs updating and the city says that it’s often cheaper to just go ahead and replace bridges instead of just doing repairs.

The older the bridge the more expensive and intensive rehabilitation gets. This bridge was likely built in the 1930s.

Three years might seem like plenty of time to get everything done for the bridge but the city says it’s really a tight timeline. This bridge is located on Kansas Expressway near Walnut.

“As far as that timeline of 2023, there’s a lot that happens in between,” Andrew Flippin, Engineer with the city says. “We’ve got to get the design done. We’ve got to go get right of way done.”

“Utility relocations on this job will take quite a bit,” he adds. “So even though it seems like a long time now, it’s a pretty tight schedule for some of these things to take place.”

The project is expected to cost around $2 million. And 80% of will hopefully be federally funded while 20% will come from local taxes.

