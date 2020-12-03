Advertisement

Volunteer Ozarks: Salvation Army

By Daniel Posey
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Majors Jon & Kris Augenstein say they’ve been involved with the Salvation Army for more fifty years total. We sat down and talked to the Augensteins about their life-long experience with the nonprofit and the organization’s reach within our community. In addition to speaking with the Majors, Daniel Posey chatted with Connie Spilman about her volunteer work spanning nearly three and a half decades, and the different opportunities available for you to get involved with the Salvation Army.

Volunteer Opportunities with Salvation Army

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded Tuesday night near James River Freeway and West Farm Road 156, near the...
Police identify woman found dead along road in Republic, Mo.
Highs below average Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A chilly drizzle much of Thursday
Matthew Dwayne Plumb, 43, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Alexander...
Prosecutors charge Springfield man in deaths of Willard couple; more arrests likely
Police investigate homicide at vacant Springfield business
Firefighters responded to the fire around 4 p.m. on East Farm Road 132.
Family escapes large house fire east of Springfield

Latest News

Volunteers working at Crosslines in Springfield, MO.
Volunteer Ozarks: Crosslines
Community Development Manager for American Cancer Society, Ann Schroeppel, talks to Daniel...
Volunteer Ozarks: Crafters Against Cancer
Camp Barnabas Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Becky Conroy, talked to Daniel Posey...
Volunteer Ozarks: Camp Barnabas Glamping for Camping
Camp Barnabas Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Becky Conroy, talked to Daniel Posey...
Volunteer Ozarks: Camp Barnabas