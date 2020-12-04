$1 Million Loss: Springfield’s Gillioz Theatre pushing for more CARES Act funding to survive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Gillioz Theatre in downtown Springfield canceled Its scheduled events for the rest of 2020. The theater scheduled just a few events for December, including the “Imagine” concert Saturday featuring the music of John Lennon.

Since the pandemic began in March, the Gillioz Theatre hasn’t had a live performance. The theatre canceled this month’s screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life” and a planned New Year’s Eve event. Organizers felt even with social distancing, the events would be too risky with the spread of the coronavirus.

The theatre received CARES Act funds, but representatives say it’s nowhere near enough to cover the loss of more than $1 million in income this year. They and others in their industry are pushing for local or state leaders to allocate additional CARES Act funds to venues.

“With what we’ve seen from authorities saying there’s a surge within a surge, and with the holidays, we just made the decision that we would forgo some of our annual traditions, things like tomorrow night, the imagine concert was scheduled to happen, even socially distanced,” said Geoff Steele, Gillioz Center for Arts and Entertainment Executive Director. “But we’ve made a commitment to our performers, to our staff, and to the community not to model anything but caution.”

Gillioz representatives ask the community to help advocate for those additional CARES Act funds. CLICK HERE for more information.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.