Advertisement

$1 Million Loss: Springfield’s Gillioz Theatre pushing for more CARES Act funding to survive

By Linda Simmons
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Gillioz Theatre in downtown Springfield canceled Its scheduled events for the rest of 2020. The theater scheduled just a few events for December, including the “Imagine” concert Saturday featuring the music of John Lennon.

Since the pandemic began in March, the Gillioz Theatre hasn’t had a live performance. The theatre canceled this month’s screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life” and a planned New Year’s Eve event. Organizers felt even with social distancing, the events would be too risky with the spread of the coronavirus.

The theatre received CARES Act funds, but representatives say it’s nowhere near enough to cover the loss of more than $1 million in income this year. They and others in their industry are pushing for local or state leaders to allocate additional CARES Act funds to venues.

“With what we’ve seen from authorities saying there’s a surge within a surge, and with the holidays, we just made the decision that we would forgo some of our annual traditions, things like tomorrow night, the imagine concert was scheduled to happen, even socially distanced,” said Geoff Steele, Gillioz Center for Arts and Entertainment Executive Director. “But we’ve made a commitment to our performers, to our staff, and to the community not to model anything but caution.”

Gillioz representatives ask the community to help advocate for those additional CARES Act funds. CLICK HERE for more information.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are investigating a crash involving a semi truck in south Springfield.
Semi crashes on off-ramp at Kansas & James River Freeway
A woman in Stockton lost nearly $3,000 in bill scam.
On Your Side: Customer in Stockton, Mo. loses nearly $3,000 in bill scam
MGN police lights picture
Two charged in child abuse investigation in Wright County, accused of child’s malnutrition
Jody Williams/Marshfield, Mo.
VIEWERS PICTURES: Viewers in the Ozarks share snowy snapshots from Thursday morning
Highs in the middle 50s Saturday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sun returns with warmer temperatures

Latest News

Two US pharmacy chains are preparing to give out the first COVID vaccines as soon as there's a...
CVS, Walgreens prepare for COVID vaccines
An increasing number of parents are looking for alternatives to virtual learning, leading to an...
Public school enrollment decreases nationwide
Minus 80 degrees Celsius are shown on the display of a special refrigerator for particularly...
How COVID-19 vaccines will get from the factory to your local pharmacy
DHL Express CEO John Pearson promises to deliver frozen vaccine shipments to the developing...
COVID: DHL promises to deliver frozen vaccines