2 charged in abuse and endangering welfare of child in Wright County in child malnutrition case

HARTVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Two people in Wright County face felony charges of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

LaTisha Cantrell, 28, and Joey Moore, 27, of Mountain Grove, Missouri, are accused of malnourishing their six-year-old daughter.

Wright County Prosecuting Attorney John Tyrrell says after seeing the probable cause statement, he filed the additional felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

”Both carry the range of punishment of five to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections,” Tyrrell says. “However, abuse of a child does carry a mandatory minimum of five years. In other words, they’re not eligible for parole or probation until they’ve served five years in the Missouri department of corrections.”

Court documents say the child was removed from her house on August 24 and taken to Ozarks Medical Care in West Plains before being flown to a hospital in St. Louis. The probable cause statement says the girl weighed only 21 pounds and doctors found she had no underlying medical conditions to explain her malnourishment.

Per court documents, doctors say the child had “thin extremities and a protruding stomach, which is common in malnourished children,” and the child told doctors “she would get in trouble sometimes for eating.” Doctors also told investigators the girl “looked like a two-year-old.”

The child was removed from the house in August but charges were just filed this week. Tyrrell says child abuse cases can take a while to confirm all of the details to help the child testify before a jury.

“You have a child, whether they’re six-year-old or 13-year-old, could be on a witness stand talking about the abuse they’ve experienced from a possible loved one by a parent or a step-parent or a family member and so to make that process as easy as possible on the child,” Tyrrell says. “This is a child focused investigation we try and do.”

A family member of the child told investigators that she started noticing the child’s malnutrition around two years ago. Court documents say the girl’s grandmother told them she made multiple phone calls to try to get a “good case worker” to “check on [the child and] her wellbeing” after seeing how the girl was treated compared to her siblings, including her twin.

Another person told officers Cantrell would lock the child in a closet and wouldn’t let her have water so she couldn’t pee herself.

Both Moore and Cantrell have warrants out for their arrest but have not been booked into the county jail yet. Tyrrell says community members should not try to apprehend them on their own.

“If they are seen or observed please contact local law enforcement and report their whereabouts,” Tyrrell says.

Cantrell and Moore face felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child (first-degree) and abuse or neglect of a child (causing serious emotional or physical injury), per court records. The charges are effective as of Dec. 2.

