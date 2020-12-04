Drury Lady Panthers start new season without fans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thursday night was the home opener for the Drury Lady Panthers, one of the top basketball teams in the nation. The Lady Panthers beat Southwest Baptist University, but there were no fans to cheer on either the teams.

“Normally we have over 1,000 people here in this arena cheering for the lady panthers and panthers,” said Drury University Athletic Director Corey Bray.

The pandemic has left only players, coaches and gameday personnel allowed in the Drury University O’Reilly Family Event Center.

”I’m disappointed that we don’t have our fans here in the arena. We love to have them here. They’re a big support to our programs and bring a lot of energy to the arena. At the end of the day, I’m just glad that we’re playing a game,” said Bray.

Drury University Athletic director Corey Bray said it’s not only the crowd cheers that they’re losing. With no fans, it means no ticket sales or concessions.

”It’s a big chunk but it’s something every school is dealing with at various levels. We’re making plans accordingly on how we operate our budget this year. Trying to generate some revenue through some other ways. It won’t be the same, but we will try and make up for as much as we possibly can,” said Bray.

Bray there’s still a chance of having fans come January.

“The GLVC presidents committed to reevaluating the spectator decision in January. We will the go the first couple of games without any spectators and see how the virus is in each conference community. Then we’ll reevaluate that decision to see if we’ll have spectators in the arena,” said Bray.

Until then, the basketball players will continue focusing on the game.

”We’re planning on making the playoffs,” said Bray.

Along with being their own cheerleaders with the support from their friends and family from afar and in cardboard cutouts.

”They cheer for themselves during the game normally. You don’t necessarily hear it or see it as much because of all the fans in the arena. That’s the way how they operate everyday. They’re supporting each other cheer for each other and they’re supportive of those out on the court and as they rotate in they really they really lift each other up,” said Bray.

Bray said everyone at the game tonight entered through the same door and had their temperature checked along with completing COVID-19 questions.

